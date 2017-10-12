UK Acts After Discount Rate Change Hits Doctors' Insurance

Law360, London (October 12, 2017, 2:19 PM BST) -- The U.K. government announced plans for a state-backed indemnity scheme for general practitioners on Thursday amid concerns that rising insurance costs for negligence claims could force doctors out of work.



The body that indemnifies doctors against medical claims said in response to the health secretary's announcement that it would slash indemnity subscriptions. (AP) The Department for Health said it would urgently discuss its plans with doctors’ representatives and that it hopes to have the scheme running in England within 18 months. Medical experts had demanded immediate...

To view the full article, register now.