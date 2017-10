Bankrupt CST Industries Gets Nod For Bonus, Retention Pay

Law360, Wilmington (October 12, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Steel tank-maker CST Industries Holdings Inc. secured bankruptcy court approval Thursday for $1.3 million or more in incentive or retention bonuses for key employees, over objections from unsecured creditors wary of the cost and skeptical of the justifications.



At a hearing, Judge Brendan L. Shannon acknowledged some concerns raised by the company’s official committee of unsecured creditors — including protests that a company sale could be weeks away — but said that CST’s analysis provided justification.



“The timing of the request is not insignificant,” Judge Shannon...

