EFH Judge Halts Former Unit From Filing Tax Return

Law360, Wilmington (October 12, 2017, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Delaware bankruptcy judge presiding over the Energy Future Holdings Corp. Chapter 11 granted the debtor’s request for a temporary restraining order Thursday blocking Vistra Energy Corp., which was once part of the power giant’s corporate structure, from making tax moves that could allegedly hurt the bankruptcy estate.



The order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi came Thursday afternoon in response to an adversary action EFH had filed against Vistra on Tuesday that remains under seal. It prohibits Vistra — the reorganized Texas Competitive Electric...

To view the full article, register now.