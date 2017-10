Morgan Stanley PE Arm Raises $275M For North Haven Fund

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The growth-focused private equity platform of Morgan Stanley Investment Management on Wednesday said that it has closed on more than $275 million in committed capital for North Haven Expansion Credit LP and its affiliated funds, the latest in a yearslong trend of related fundraising.



The commitments exceeded Expansion Credit’s fundraising target, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital — part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management — said in its announcement. Expansion Credit, which focuses its investments on late-stage companies with successful business models, will additionally leverage the private equity...

To view the full article, register now.