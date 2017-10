Fintech Expert Says U.S. Needs 'Sandbox' For Regulators

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. needs a "sandbox for regulators" that would encourage government agencies to explore blockchain and related technological innovations to avoid falling behind forces that are reshaping the markets they govern, an expert told a Securities and Exchange Commission panel on Thursday.



Jeff Bandman, founder of Bandman Advisors and former fintech adviser to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, cited the spread of innovator “sandboxes” globally by which startups are allowed to test new technologies in live environments under fewer legal restrictions, albeit under regulators’ supervision. He...

