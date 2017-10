EU To Set Up Prosecutor's Office For Cross-Border Crimes

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Nearly two dozen European Union countries have agreed to create a prosecutor’s office aimed at tackling financial crimes, the EU’s European Council announced on Wednesday, a step that follows the bloc’s efforts to address fraud in the value-added tax system.



According to the council, a group of 20 member states have adopted a regulation to establish the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will pool efforts from the EU and individual countries to counter fraud. The EPPO will be based in Luxembourg and will be in charge...

