Williams Mullen Brings On Two Environmental Partners

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Williams Mullen has hired two former Eversheds Sutherland environmental attorneys with experience in Clean Air Act compliance and environmental enforcement as partners working out of Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Virginia.



Liz Williamson and John M. “Jay” Holloway joined the firm last month and are part of its environment and natural resources group. Williamson has two decades of experience helping utilities and a variety of other clients attain compliance with environmental rules. She has handled environmental litigation, enforcement and new source reviews for energy facilities, the firm...

