CVC Capital, Tethys Close To Acquiring Sebia Majority Stake

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant CVC Capital Partners' strategic opportunities platform and an investment fund of L'Oreal's largest investor said Thursday they are in final talks to acquire a majority stake in Sebia SA, a French clinical diagnostic technology firm.



CVC and Tethys Invest, a fund of the Bettencourt-Meyers family that holds a 33 percent stake in French cosmetics group L'Oreal, said they have entered into exclusive negotiations involving the acquisition of Montagu Private Equity and Astorg Partners' remaining majority stake in the 50-year-old Sebia for an undisclosed...

