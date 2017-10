Easing Securitization Rule Could Go Too Far, Critics Warn

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A recent Treasury Department report outlined recommendations for easing Dodd-Frank Act safeguards on the kinds of asset-backed securities that helped fuel the financial crisis, and critics say that could open the door to risky lending activity at banks.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Oct. 6 report, part of a larger review of rules governing the capital markets, called for lowering the amount of capital that banks have to reserve against securitizations and reducing risk-retention requirements. It argues that those restrictions have led to a slip...

