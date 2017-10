Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Ax Of CamelBak Rival's Patent

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel affirmed on Thursday a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision finding a water bottle maker’s patent on a seal for beverage containers invalid as part of a challenge brought by CamelBak Products LLC, but said the board provided the bare minimum amount of analysis in its decision.



In its opinion, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Evan Wallach, the panel backed the board’s determination that claims of the Ignite USA LLC patent were invalid as anticipated or obvious over prior art, but noted...

