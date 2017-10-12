Ryan Threatens Holiday Break If Tax Reform Not Done In Time

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Thursday emphasized his goal to pass tax reform by the new year, saying lawmakers in Congress should work through the holidays if needed.



During an interview at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, Ryan expressed confidence in Congress' ability to move forward with the long-anticipated tax code overhaul. However, he also underscored the urgency of having reform in place by the new year, although the legislative calendar is winding down.



"We're gonna keep people here for Christmas if we...

