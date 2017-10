Eversource Seeks Regulatory OK Of $258M Power Plants Sale

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire’s largest electricity utility, Eversource Energy, urged the state utilities regulator on Thursday to approve the company's sale of a host of power plants to a Hull Street Energy LLC affiliate and a newly formed joint venture in two deals totaling $258.3 million.



The proposed sales, the product of an auction related to a 2015 restructuring and rate stabilization agreement, must be approved by the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, according to an application to the NHPUC. Approval by...

