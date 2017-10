Brazilian Watchdog Eyes $385M Petrobras Subsidiary Sale

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Brazil’s state-run oil and gas company Petrobras said Wednesday that the country’s antitrust authorities are looking into its plan to sell a pair of subsidiaries to Alpek for $385 million, after hitting a snag in its $2.2 billion asset sale to energy giant Total earlier this week.



The Administrative Council for Economic Defense, known as CADE, has declared Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s planned sale of PetroquímicaSuape and Citepe a “complex transaction,” according to a statement from the company Wednesday. The agency is now seeking information about the...

