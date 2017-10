Fed. Circ. Tosses New Appeals In 13-Year Circuit IP Feud

Law360, Washington (October 12, 2017, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday dismissed a series of appeals brought by Power Integrations Inc. in a 13-year, multifaceted dispute with Fairchild Taiwan Corp. over patents in electric circuit controller chips, saying the underlying case has not been completely resolved in district court.



The panel granted the motion to dismiss, without prejudice, from Fairchild after competitor Power Integrations. appealed at least six different findings made during one of multiple district court cases. However, the judge in that case noted he “do[es] not yet believe the case...

