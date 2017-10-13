Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week
Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.
Venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners raised $66 million for its second Southeast Asia-focused fund with the support of World Bank Group member International Finance Corp., beating the $50 million target it had set, according to a Friday statement.
Wavemaker focuses its investments in seed stage business-to-business and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login