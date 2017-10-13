Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Davis Polk and Latham & Watkins.



Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.



Venture capital firm Wavemaker Partners raised $66 million for its second Southeast Asia-focused fund with the support of World Bank Group member International Finance Corp., beating the $50 million target it had set, according to a Friday statement.



Wavemaker focuses its investments in seed stage business-to-business and...

