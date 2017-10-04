Generic Drug Lobby Asks 4th Circ. To Halt Md. Pricing Law

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A trade group suing on behalf of generic-drug makers urged the Fourth Circuit on Thursday to halt a new state law authorizing fines for price gouging while the group appeals a lower court's refusal to block the regulation.



The Association for Accessible Medicines, which brought the suit against Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader in July, argued Maryland House Bill 631 unlawfully regulates out-of-state transactions and is overly vague. The court should block implementation of the law while...

