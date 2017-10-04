Generic Drug Lobby Asks 4th Circ. To Halt Md. Pricing Law

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A trade group suing on behalf of generic-drug makers urged the Fourth Circuit on Thursday to halt a new state law authorizing fines for price gouging while the group appeals a lower court's refusal to block the regulation.

The Association for Accessible Medicines, which brought the suit against Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader in July, argued Maryland House Bill 631 unlawfully regulates out-of-state transactions and is overly vague. The court should block implementation of the law while...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Assoc. for Accessible Medicine v. Brian Frosh


Case Number

17-2166

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

October 4, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular