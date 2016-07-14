Trump Axes Crucial ACA Cost-Sharing Subsidies

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 11:42 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration late Thursday said it would immediately halt funding for billions of dollars in Affordable Care Act subsidies, calling them unlawful and potentially roiling health insurance marketplaces.

The cost-sharing reduction move came on the heels of an executive order that President Donald Trump signed earlier Thursday to loosen certain insurance regulations. (AP) In a statement, the White House said that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice, has concluded that the so-called cost-sharing reduction payments...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States House of Rep. v. Thomas Price, et al


Case Number

16-5202

Court

Appellate - DC Circuit

Nature of Suit

1890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

July 14, 2016

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular