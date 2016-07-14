Trump Axes Crucial ACA Cost-Sharing Subsidies

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 11:42 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration late Thursday said it would immediately halt funding for billions of dollars in Affordable Care Act subsidies, calling them unlawful and potentially roiling health insurance marketplaces.



The cost-sharing reduction move came on the heels of an executive order that President Donald Trump signed earlier Thursday to loosen certain insurance regulations. (AP) In a statement, the White House said that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice, has concluded that the so-called cost-sharing reduction payments...

