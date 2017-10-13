Lawmakers Seek More On FCA Plan For Aramco Listing Rules

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 10:53 AM BST) -- Britain’s financial regulator has denied claims that changing rules to encourage companies such as Saudi Aramco to float in London will harm investors or damage the City, but lawmakers said Friday they were unconvinced and would push for more answers.

Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Nicky Morgan says “questions remain" about political involvement in the consultation on changing the rules. (AP) Letters made public on Friday reveal that Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Andrew Bailey told Parliament's Treasury Select Committee that proposals to create a new category...
