Blockchain Project Says It Needs Industry Input To Improve Tech

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 11:44 AM BST) -- A financial messaging network for banks on Friday said its blockchain project, which involves 33 of the biggest names in finance, has revealed positive results, but needs more input from regulators and the industry to help overcome problems with the technology.



The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication is trialing blockchain, also known as distributed ledger technology, to help banks revolutionize the way they reconcile accounts in real time.



SWIFT hopes the project, scheduled to run as a trial until next month before a decision is made...

