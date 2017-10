No Transition Deal Before Late 2018, Pro-Brexit Lawyers Say

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 2:28 PM BST) -- The European Union cannot legally agree a transition period for Britain's departure until late 2018, and the U.K. must be prepared to leave without a trade deal until the last minute of negotiations, a pro-Brexit legal group warned.



Martin Howe QC, chairman of Lawyers for Britain, argued on Thursday that the terms of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty meant that hopes for a deal to cushion the impact of Brexit by the end of 2017 were “naive and totally unrealistic.”



London’s banks and businesses are...

