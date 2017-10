UK Gov't Faces Legal Test Over Secret Brexit Impact Studies

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 1:03 PM BST) -- Opponents of Brexit have threatened the government with legal action over its refusal to release 50 internal studies into the impact on several sectors of the U.K. economy of Britain leaving the European Union.



The legal challenge comes as U.K.-based banks and insurance firms worry about the effect Brexit will have on their access to the EU's single market.



The Good Law Project, run by tax attorney Jolyon Maugham QC — which is bringing the action jointly with Molly Scott Cato, a member of the European...

