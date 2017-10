Watchstone Says Law Firm's £637M Suit Based On Innuendo

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 3:46 PM BST) -- The U.K. insurance and technology provider formerly known as Quindell, which is being sued for £637 million ($848.2 million) by Slater and Gordon LLP, has denied that the Australian law firm relied on Quindell's assumptions about its order book when it struck a disastrous deal to acquire a division of the company in 2015.



Slater and Gordon is suing Quindell PLC, now known as Watchstone Group PLC, for breach of warranty and fraudulent misrepresentation, claiming it would never have acquired the Quindell unit had Quindell not...

To view the full article, register now.