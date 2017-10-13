Cybersecurity Review Reveals Global Rules Being Drawn Up

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 5:02 PM BST) -- A “stocktake” of current cybersecurity regulations governing the global financial services sector, published on Friday, has revealed plans to implement a new set of rules in Europe and the U.S. to counter the growing menace of hacking and digital crime.



The Financial Stability Board has pointed out that firms in the financial services industry have suffered increasingly frequency cyberattacks. (AP) The Financial Stability Board, which coordinates the work of national financial authorities and international standard setting bodies, reviewed the existing status of cybersecurity laws, guidance and...

To view the full article, register now.