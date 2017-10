EFH Reaches Deal Over Vistra Tax Allocation Dispute

Law360, Wilmington (October 13, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Energy Future Holdings Corp. on Friday told the Delaware bankruptcy court that it came to an agreement resolving a dispute with its former major operating subsidiary for now that allows the ex-unit to file the tax return it wants to on Monday with the possibility that it might be tweaked later.



During a hearing in the Delaware bankruptcy court, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi approved the deal connected to a tax fight that has erupted between the EFH estate and Vistra Energy Corp, which was...

To view the full article, register now.