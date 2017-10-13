Lloyd's Underwriters Back UK Discount Rate Reform
The Lloyd’s Market Association, which represents members of Lloyd’s of London, threw its weight behind last month's government proposal to reverse a change in March to the so-called Ogden discount rate. Courts use the rate to determine medical treatment costs and lost future earnings for victims of catastrophic traffic accidents.
“We believe that the draft...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login