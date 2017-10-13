Lloyd's Underwriters Back UK Discount Rate Reform

Law360, London (October 13, 2017, 6:09 PM BST) -- Insurance underwriters backed U.K. government proposals to reform the way courts calculate compensation for personal injury on Friday, but made further recommendations to add clarity to the process of tweaking the controversial methodology.



The Lloyd’s Market Association, which represents members of Lloyd’s of London, threw its weight behind last month's government proposal to reverse a change in March to the so-called Ogden discount rate. Courts use the rate to determine medical treatment costs and lost future earnings for victims of catastrophic traffic accidents.



“We believe that the draft...

