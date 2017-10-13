PE-Backed Biotech OptiNose Raises $120M In Upsized IPO

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed medical device company OptiNose Inc. raised $120 million in an upsized initial public offering of 7.5 million shares that priced at $16 per share late Thursday and began trading Friday.



Yardley, Pennsylvania-based OptiNose, which is developing a drug-device nasal spray for chronic rhinosinusitis, sold the shares in the midpoint of its $15 to $17 per share estimated range. The company previously told regulators it planned to issue 6.25 million shares, which would have raised $100 million at the $16 midpoint.



OptiNose is a specialty...

