Pa. DEP Fines Ohio Lab Over Faulty Water Samples

Law360, Philadelphia (October 13, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday it has collected $220,000 from an Ohio environmental testing firm for violations in testing drinking water samples and failing to notify the agency when samples exceeded federal standards.



Summit Labs in Cuyahoga Falls was cited for laboratory errors and failing to inform DEP and public water suppliers when samples exceeded maximum contaminant levels, a standard set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



“We rely on accredited, third-party labs for testing to ensure the safety and validity of drinking...

To view the full article, register now.