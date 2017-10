Chadbourne's Move Could Shift Dynamic Of Bias Suits

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Chadbourne & Parke LLP took the uncommon step on Tuesday of alleging that a former partner who is pressing a gender discrimination suit breached her fiduciary duty to the firm by disparaging it in public — a move that could indicate new challenges to partners seeking to raise awareness about alleged discrimination practices at their firms.



Attorneys on both sides of pay discrimination suits involving law firms say the counterclaim was an unusual tactic, and it remains to be seen whether it will prove effective at...

