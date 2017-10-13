Pa. Health Dept. Asks Court To Uproot Medical Pot Permit Suit

By Matt Fair

Law360, Philadelphia (October 13, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is urging an appeals court to throw out a lawsuit from an unsuccessful bidder for a lucrative medical marijuana license that challenges what the company has cast as a secretive and unconstitutional application process.

The department of health accused Keystone ReLeaf LLC on Tuesday of pursuing a wholesale challenge of the permitting process in Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court as an end-run around a set of administrative appeals filed after its applications were shot down in June.

“Keystone ReLeaf stands alone in its selfish crusade to judicially...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular