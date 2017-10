IRS To Take Deeper Look At Tax-Free Distributions

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service said Friday it will increase its scrutiny of certain stock distributions, mergers and liquidations and has begun reconsidering related issues that the agency has ruled favorably on in the past.



Many of the reorganization issues under review fall under Sections 355, 361 and 332 of the Internal Revenue Code, and the IRS said in a release Friday that new guidance on these issues may be forthcoming.



With regard to Section 355, which the IRS reported in 2015 was being used by businesses...

