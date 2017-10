Del. Court Finds Investment Firm Defaulted On Part Of Deal

Law360, Wilmington (October 13, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A soured, $167 million lender-borrower relationship took a turn for the worse Thursday when the Delaware Chancery Court ruled that a New York investment venture defaulted on part of its multiple agreements with two Cayman Islands-based alternative investment firms.



Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III ruled that Amur Finance Company, Inc. and Amur Finance IV LLC defaulted based on evidence of "unauthorized siphoning" of loan collateral to the borrower's parent company. The default was outlined in one claim of a 14-count complaint filed by Pine River Master Fund Ltd. and...

To view the full article, register now.