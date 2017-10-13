Feds Reach Cleanup Deal For Maryland Superfund Site

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government announced Friday it has reached a deal requiring various parties to execute a $51.5 million plan to clean up a Baltimore County, Maryland, Superfund site where a landfills had operated between the 1950s and 1970s.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it reached a proposed consent decree with over 40 entities in a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act suit over the cleanup of the 68th Street Dump/Industrial Enterprises Superfund site located near Rosedale, Maryland. Some of the companies responsible for actually...

