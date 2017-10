EPA, Chemical Cos. Draw Up New Regs For Dicamba Herbicide

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached an agreement on Friday with major agricultural and chemical manufacturers, including Monsanto and DuPont, to reduce damage caused by a weed killer that can drift and hurt nearby crops, deciding that new requirements were appropriate.



Under the agreement, dicamba formulation products, which are a weed killer, will have their labels altered to “restricted use,” which means that anyone who uses it will need special training or supervision, as well as certification according to standards drawn up by the EPA. There...

