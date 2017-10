Trump Executive Actions Make Short-Term ACA Deal Likely

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s actions on health care this week will likely drive up premiums nationwide and push insurers out of the Affordable Care Act market exchanges, experts say, bringing “new urgency” to a brewing bipartisan deal to restore premium support and alter insurance rules.



Trump’s executive orders, one that allows more loosely regulated insurance plans to be sold and one that withdraws payments to insurance companies supporting the sale of policies to low-income families, could “shatter” the already unstable individual markets, several experts tell Law360....

