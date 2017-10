UK Anti-Competitive Probe Targets South African Drugmaker

Law360, Boston (October 13, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s antitrust watchdog has started investigating a South African pharmaceutical company over the supply of two drugs used to treat the effects of adrenal gland diseases, the drugmaker said Friday, continuing the enforcer’s focus on the pharmaceutical sector.



The Competition and Markets Authority opened a probe into potential anti-competitive conduct by Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. related to its supply of fludrocortisone acetate 0.1 mg tablets and dexamethasone 2 mg tablets in the U.K., Aspen said in a notice to shareholders.



Both drugs can be used to...

To view the full article, register now.