Nearly 4 In 10 Nat'l Park Employees Harassed, DOI Says

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke released a plan Friday to combat the “widespread and pervasive” culture of harassment and bias at the National Park Service, with the agency also releasing statistics that show nearly four in 10 NPS employees have experienced some form of workplace harassment or discrimination in the past year.



Zinke, along with National Park Service acting director Mike Reynolds, outlined in statements a series of measures designed to increase accountability among managers and streamline the process for responding to harassment complaints....

To view the full article, register now.