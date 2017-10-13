CFPB Enforcement Chief, An Ex-Mayer Brown Atty, To Leave

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s enforcement chief, a former Mayer Brown LLP partner, will soon be leaving after more than two and a half years in the position, an agency spokesman confirmed Friday.



Anthony Alexis was named the CFPB’s assistant director of enforcement in January 2015. He will become the highest-profile leader of the federal consumer finance watchdog to leave since President Donald Trump’s inauguration and his departure comes amid speculation that CFPB Director Richard Cordray could leave the bureau to run for governor of Ohio next year.



David Mayorga, a CFPB spokesman,...

To view the full article, register now.