Actavis Generic Infringed Weight Loss Pill Patent, Judge Says

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court ruled Friday that generic drug company Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. failed to invalidate patents held by Orexigen Therapeutics Inc. and thus infringed its weight-loss drug Contrave.



Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected a multipronged effort by Actavis to invalidate three of the drug’s patents as obvious or lacking a written description, preserving Orexigen’s exclusivity on the company’s lone drug through 2030. He said that while naltrexone hydrochloride and bupropion hydrochloride were not new weight loss innovations, Contrave’s use of those two active ingredients...

