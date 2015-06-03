Actavis Generic Infringed Weight Loss Pill Patent, Judge Says

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (October 13, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court ruled Friday that generic drug company Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. failed to invalidate patents held by Orexigen Therapeutics Inc. and thus infringed its weight-loss drug Contrave.

Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected a multipronged effort by Actavis to invalidate three of the drug’s patents as obvious or lacking a written description, preserving Orexigen’s exclusivity on the company’s lone drug through 2030. He said that while naltrexone hydrochloride and bupropion hydrochloride were not new weight loss innovations, Contrave’s use of those two active ingredients...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. v. Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc..


Case Number

1:15-cv-00451

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Richard G. Andrews

Date Filed

June 3, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular