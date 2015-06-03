Actavis Generic Infringed Weight Loss Pill Patent, Judge Says
Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected a multipronged effort by Actavis to invalidate three of the drug’s patents as obvious or lacking a written description, preserving Orexigen’s exclusivity on the company’s lone drug through 2030. He said that while naltrexone hydrochloride and bupropion hydrochloride were not new weight loss innovations, Contrave’s use of those two active ingredients...
