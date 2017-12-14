Expert Analysis

Ordinary Observer And Informed User Walk Into A Bar

A Transatlantic Conversation About Design Infringement

By Elizabeth Ferrill and Clare Cornell December 14, 2017, 11:17 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 11:17 AM EST) -- FADE IN

BRISK FALL DAY — MIDDAY

In a small local pub somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, perhaps Bermuda, the Azores or Ascension Island …

Olivia Owens: Iris, great to see you again! How’s it going in London?

Iris Underwood: Well. Good to see you too Olivia. I’m glad you agreed to join me to discuss transatlantic design infringement. I’ll be honest, I’m still not clear about your “ordinary observer.”

OO: I’m happy to explain. In the United States, the “ordinary observer” is...
