Gorsuch Says Tech Advancements Will Test High Court

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's biggest challenge over the next decade will be reconciling the centuries-old Constitution with new frontiers in law arising from changing technology, Justice Neil Gorsuch, a strict adherent to what he called the "old document,” told college students in New Jersey on Tuesday.



The tradition-versus-innovation standoff could be a tough one for the high court’s newest justice, who reflected on the insights he’s gained over his law career during a tickets-only speech at Stockton University in Galloway, Atlantic County. The President Donald Trump...

