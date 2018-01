Insurance Legislation & Regulation To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The insurance industry will be bracing for multiple game-changing developments in 2018, including state regulations requiring insurance carriers and agents to adopt cybersecurity protections and ongoing efforts to implement a transatlantic agreement designed to place U.S. and European Union insurers and reinsurers on equal footing.



Here, Law360 breaks down pending legislation and regulatory developments that insurance attorneys will be watching this year.



Cybersecurity Regulations



In February 2017, New York’s Department of Financial Services blazed a trail by enacting first-of-their-kind cybersecurity rules requiring insurers, banks and certain...

