MVP: White & Case's Christopher Curran

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:13 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP’s Christopher M. Curran continued his work for Toshiba Corp. this year, defending against a series of alleged cartel cases involving electronic components, and he also scored a big win for Nestle Purina Petcare Co. in a suit over the pricing of prescription pet food, landing him a spot among Law360's 2017 Competition MVPs.



Christopher Curran



White & Case His biggest accomplishment this year:



Curran represented Purina this year in a putative class action filed in the Northern District of California alleging the...

