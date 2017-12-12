Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:13 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP’s Christopher M. Curran continued his work for Toshiba Corp. this year, defending against a series of alleged cartel cases involving electronic components, and he also scored a big win for Nestle Purina Petcare Co. in a suit over the pricing of prescription pet food, landing him a spot among Law360's 2017 Competition MVPs.
Christopher Curran
White & Case
His biggest accomplishment this year:
Curran represented Purina this year in a putative class action filed in the Northern District of California alleging the...
MVP: White & Case's Christopher Curran
