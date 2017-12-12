MVP: Cooley's Michael Rhodes

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:22 PM EST) -- Cooley LLP partner Michael Rhodes helped swat away, for good, $15 billion multidistrict litigation accusing Facebook of unlawfully tracking users, while defending the makers of “Pokemon Go” from novel claims that sending users to real-life locations in pursuit of virtual creatures encouraged trespassing, landing him a spot among Law360's 2017 Cybersecurity & Privacy MVPs.



Michael Rhodes



His biggest accomplishment this year:



Rhodes, a Law360 MVP for the seventh straight year, said he was thrilled to see a California federal judge put the final nail in...

