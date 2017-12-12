MVP: Kirkland's Andrew Calder

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:46 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP's Andrew Calder helped guide a host of multibillion-dollar energy deals to completion during the past year, including a novel development tie-up between private equity giant Blackstone and oil and gas driller Sanchez Energy and the sale of bankrupt Texas utility Energy Future Holdings, earning him a spot on Law360's list of Energy MVPs.



Andrew Calder



Kirkland & Ellis His biggest accomplishment this year:



In January, Calder led a Kirkland team that advised Blackstone in a 50-50 partnership with Sanchez Energy to buy,...

