Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:23 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP’s Phyllis Sumner was tapped this fall to head the team steering credit reporting giant Equifax through the legal fallout from a massive data breach that compromised the personal information of more than 145 million Americans and spawned class action lawsuits, congressional hearings and regulatory probes, landing her a spot among Law360's 2017 Cybersecurity & Privacy MVPs.
The biggest challenge she’s faced:
In September, Equifax revealed that hackers had exploited a flaw in its website, allowing them to...
MVP: King & Spalding's Phyllis Sumner
