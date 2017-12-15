MVP: Davis Polk's Damian Schaible

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:26 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partner Damian Schaible's work guiding creditor groups through a wide range of energy company bankruptcies, including the cases of coal giant Peabody Energy Corp. and oil field service firms C&J Energy Services and Key Energy Services, has earned him a spot on Law360's 2017 list of Energy MVPs.



Damian Schaible



Davis Polk His most challenging energy bankruptcy:



The restructuring of Texas-based C&J, one of several oil field services companies to hit the financial skids amid plummeting oil prices, seemed simple enough:...

