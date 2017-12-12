MVP: Latham's George Mihlsten

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 2:59 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP's George Mihlsten notched several big wins in 2017, from helping pave the way for a massive new residential and commercial development in Los Angeles County that had been bound up in the courts for years to assisting in improvements at Universal Studios theme park, securing him a place as one of Law360's 2017 Environmental MVPs.
George Mihlsten
Latham & Watkins
His biggest accomplishment this year:
In June, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, in coordination with the California Air Resources Board,...
