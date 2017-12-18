MVP: Blank Rome's Robert Scott

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:13 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP’s Robert Scott had a hand in a number of important environmental matters this year, including leading the defense of Eastman Chemical Co. in a West Virginia coal-processing chemical spill class action and helping secure the development of a $6 billion ethane gas complex in western Pennsylvania for a Royal Dutch Shell PLC unit, earning him a place as one of Law360’s 2017 Environmental MVPs.



Robert Scott



Blank Rome His biggest accomplishment this year:



The Shell matter was a big feather in Scott’s cap...

To view the full article, register now.