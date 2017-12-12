MVP: Holland & Hart's Chuck Cotter

Law360, New York (December 12, 2017, 3:05 PM EST) -- Holland & Hart LLP's Chuck Cotter is helping natural food startups and already-established brands disrupt the consumer packaged goods market with deals like a large funding initiative for aquaculturists selling frozen fish, landing him among Law360's 2017 Food & Beverage MVPs.



Chuck Cotter



Holland & Hart On his biggest deals of 2017:



Rather than point to one, Cotter said that his biggest deals of 2017 came from a single sector: the natural seafood business, an industry that "had seen little innovation in either branding or products."...

To view the full article, register now.