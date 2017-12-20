MVP: Squire Patton Boggs' Stephen Anway

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 2:39 PM EST) -- Stephen Anway of Squire Patton Boggs LLP has been involved in some of the most important international arbitration disputes of the year, including spearheading Slovakia’s successful defense of a $1.65 billion investment treaty case, landing him among Law360’s 2017 International Arbitration MVPs.



Stephen Anway



Squire Patton Boggs This year's biggest win:



In August, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes dismissed a case for want of jurisdiction against Slovakia that had been brought by alleged American and Canadian talc mine investors claiming the country wrongfully...

